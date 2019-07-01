|
DRACUT
Richard J. Connolly, age 85, passed away at High Pointe Hospice House in Haverhill on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Marilyn (Underwood) Connolly, with whom he spent over 52 years of marriage.
Born in Lowell, MA on March 30, 1934, he was a son of the late Leo and Eleanor (Green) Connolly. Following his education, Richard joined the United States Navy and proudly served during The Korean War. After serving his country, Richard went on to work as a building wrecker for John J. Duane Wrecking Co. in Boston, MA, until 1994. He then worked at the family business, Ray's Stateline Market until his retirement in 2007.
In his free time, Richard loved going to Foxwoods Casino, and spending time with his family.
Besides his loving wife, Richard is survived by his four children, William Murphy and his wife Lisa of Manchester, NH, Neil Murphy and his partner Allison Mahoney Chasse of Dracut, Brenda Donoghue of Tewksbury, and Robin Marchand and her husband Paul of Pelham, NH; his sister-in-law, Mary Ryan of Lowell; his ten grandchildren, Bill and Keith Murphy, Tyler Murphy, Bryan, Kiley, and Abby Donoghue, Amy Bedrick, Casey, Sunny, and Bailey Marchand; his eight great-grandchildren, as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Richard was the brother of the late Virginia Claire Teague, Leo "Buddy" Connolly, Paul Kenneth Connolly.
The family of Richard Connolly would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Merrimack Valley Hospice for their outstanding compassion and care during their time of need, especially his home health aid, Ida.
Friends and family are invited to call at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut on Wednesday, July 3 from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. His funeral service will be held in the funeral home at 11:30 a.m. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made in Richard's honor to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 220 North Main St., Suite 104, Natick, MA 01760, a charity that is especially close to his heart. To leave an online message or condolence, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on July 1, 2019