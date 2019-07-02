|
|
Richard J. Connolly of Dracut
Richard J. Connolly, age 85, beloved husband of Marilyn (Underwood) Connolly. Friends and family are invited to call at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut on Wednesday, July 3 from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. His funeral service will be held in the funeral home at 11:30 a.m. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made in Richard's honor to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 220 North Main St., Suite 104, Natick, MA 01760, a charity that is especially close to his heart. To leave an online message or condolence, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on July 2, 2019