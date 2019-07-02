Lowell Sun Obituaries
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
(978) 957-5032
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
11:30 AM
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
View Map
Richard J. Connolly of Dracut

Richard J. Connolly, age 85, beloved husband of Marilyn (Underwood) Connolly. Friends and family are invited to call at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut on Wednesday, July 3 from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. His funeral service will be held in the funeral home at 11:30 a.m. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made in Richard's honor to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 220 North Main St., Suite 104, Natick, MA 01760, a charity that is especially close to his heart.
Published in Lowell Sun on July 2, 2019
