DRACUT
Richard J. Frechette, 71, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 on the grounds of the National Military Park of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.
He was the beloved husband to his bride of 43 years, Claudette A. (Grenier) Frechette.
Richard (Dick) the second child of the late Sylvio L. Frechette and Rita (Chandonet) Frechette was born on July 26, 1948 in Lowell, MA. He attended the St. Louis School in Lowell and went on to join the United States Marine Corps at seventeen years old. After being discharged from the military, Dick went to work at the Larose Dairy Farm and later became a Correctional Officer at MCI Concord State Prison –
A position he eventually retired from after 29 years of service. Dick established C&D Janitorial and Carpet Care with his wife, Claudette, and was a successful small business owner for over thirty years. Prior to retirement, he served as building manager at Heritage Park Medical building in Lowell.
Known throughout the community for his magnetic personality and generous heart, his most cherished moments were the time spent with his wife, Claudette, daughters, Lisa and Shelley Frechette and family at large. His legacy will forever be the summer cookouts and family reunions he meticulously planned and organized at his home.
His greatest joy in life was his family, his girls. Dick is survived by his "pride and joy": His wife, Claudette, and daughters, Lisa and Shelley Frechette. He was the brother of the late Leo Frechette, who is survived by his wife Thelma; Roger Frechette, who is survived by his wife Carmen; and Ronald Frechette, who is survived by his wife Karen. Dick was also the big brother to: Robert Frechette and his wife Ann; John Frechette and his wife Tracy; and his three sisters: Denise Frechette; Gloria (Frechette) Daneau and her husband Dennis Daneau; and Sister Jeanne Frechette, a Sister of the Assumption. He is also survived by an extended family on the Grenier side: Theresa and Roger Berube; Jacqueline and Henry Poussard; Suzanne and Ken Merrill; Carolyn and Thomas Languirand; Mark and Susan Grenier as well as many nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Dick's Life Celebration at the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell on Wednesday from 4:00 until 8:00 PM. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday at 10:30 AM at St. Francis Church in Dracut. Burial will be private. For condolences and directions, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 22, 2019