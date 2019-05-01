|
longtime resident of Townsend; 87 TOWNSEND Richard J. Garibotto, 87, a longtime resident of Townsend and a retired science teacher at Burlington High School passed away April 29, 2019 after a lengthy illness. He was born in Somerville August 2, 1931 a son of Amadeo and Mary (Carbone) Garibotto.
After graduating from Burlington High School in 1949, he graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education from the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester 1953.
In 1954 and 1955 he served his country in the United States Army stationed in South Korea as Training Information and Education NCO of Infantry Battalion followed by six months in Special Services entertaining troops in a singing quartet.
In 1960 he received his Masters Degree in Education at Tufts University. He also attended Boston University, Lowell University, Framingham State College and Salem Sate College for additional education credits.
Mr. Garibotto enjoyed teaching and would not hesitate to pass a student as long as they tried to do their best. He coached football and basketball at Burlington High School from 1956-1964 and was a teacher in the science department for thirty nine years. He was inducted into the Burlington High School Hall of Fame on October 10, 2000.
Dick had a passion for painting. Upon retirement in 1991 he was active as an artist with oil and watercolor paintings and murals. Also, he was an enthusiastic golfer and an avid music lover. Many times after rising in the morning he would be singing popular tunes of the day or late afternoons, up in his loft, would listen to discs of his favorite artists whether it be pop or classical.
He liked all people and at functions and family gatherings would make the rounds like a social butterfly. He gave a lot of attention to his grandchildren and enjoyed fun times playing games, drawing and art lessons with them and sometimes they would get a chuckle or two out of his corny jokes.
Dick was a devoted husband for 63 years to his wife Rosemae C. (Michaud) Garibotto. He was a loving caring father to Michele Oppenheimer, Susan Garibotto, Lori Garibotto, and Lisa Craven her husband, Jimmy, and Carol Galvin and her husband, Ed. He also leaves nine grandchildren and one great grandchild.
He was predeceased by his brother, William Garibotto of Burlington. Garibotto A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10AM Saturday, May 4, 2019, at St. John's Church, 1 School Street, Townsend. Burial will be in Pine Ridge Cemetery, Chelmsford.
Calling hours are 4-7 PM Friday at Anderson Funeral Home, 250 Main Street, (Rte. 119) Townsend Center. Please see www.andersonfuneral.com for additional information or to leave an online condolence.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 1, 2019