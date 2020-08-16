WESTFORD
Richard Joseph Gelinas, age 55, of Mesa, AZ, formerly a longtime Westford resident, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at his home in Mesa, AZ. He was the beloved significant other of Marie Pearson. He was born on May 22, 1965 in Lowell, MA and was a son of John H. and Donna G. (Ducharme) Gelinas of Westford. Richard was raised in Westford and was a graduate of Westford Academy with the Class of 1984. Richard was an avid New England sports fan, especially the NE Patriots. In addition to Marie and his loving parents, Richard leaves his sister Cheryl Faulkenham and her husband David of Chelmsford, their children Amanda and Jacob, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Graveside Services will be held privately. Memorial donations may be made in Richard's memory to a charity of your choice
. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St, CHELMSFORD. Funeral director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For online condolences please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM
and find us on Facebook. View the online memorial for Richard J. Gelinas