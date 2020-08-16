1/1
Richard J. Gelinas
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WESTFORD

Richard Joseph Gelinas, age 55, of Mesa, AZ, formerly a longtime Westford resident, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at his home in Mesa, AZ. He was the beloved significant other of Marie Pearson. He was born on May 22, 1965 in Lowell, MA and was a son of John H. and Donna G. (Ducharme) Gelinas of Westford. Richard was raised in Westford and was a graduate of Westford Academy with the Class of 1984. Richard was an avid New England sports fan, especially the NE Patriots. In addition to Marie and his loving parents, Richard leaves his sister Cheryl Faulkenham and her husband David of Chelmsford, their children Amanda and Jacob, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Graveside Services will be held privately. Memorial donations may be made in Richard's memory to a charity of your choice. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St, CHELMSFORD. Funeral director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For online condolences please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM and find us on Facebook.



View the online memorial for Richard J. Gelinas


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home & Cremation Service
24 Worthen Street
Chelmsford, MA 01824
(978) 256-5251
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by lowellsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved