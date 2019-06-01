|
Owner of Hughes Lumber Company Billerica Richard "Dick" J. Hughes, age 88, beloved husband of the late Marilyn J. (Price) Hughes died peacefully at his home surrounded by family and friends.
He was born in Cambridge, November 29, 1930 the son of the late John H. and Winifred (Maber) Hughes, and lived in Billerica for most of his life.
Mr. Hughes and his father started Hughes Lumber Company in N. Billerica in April of 1950. He entered the military in 1952 and proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Upon returning from the military he continued to operate the lumber yard until 2015.
For many years, Mr. Hughes was an active supporter of Billerica Youth Hockey having purchased their first uniforms, and was one of the oldest supporters of the Billerica Little League. He was a former member of the Billerica Knights of Columbus. One of Mr. Hughes greatest joys was spending time with his family at his lake home in Moultonborough, NH and was an avid boater on the lake.
The family would like to thank Valerie Fuchu, Jenny Marte, Laura Diaz and Kesia Castillo for the love and care of their father over of the past few years.
He is survived by his daughter, Sandra Hughes-Cripps of Dracut and her boyfriend, Steven Lavoie of Merrimack, NH; His sons, John Hughes of Billerica and Richard Hughes II of Tyngsborough; His grandson, Mitchell Cripps of Dracut, and his sister Carol DeBenedictis and her husband Larry of Billerica. He was the brother of the late Dorothy Harvie and Barbara DeMarco. HUGHES Of Billerica, May 30, Richard "Dick" J. Hughes, Funeral Monday from the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 66 Concord Rd., Billerica at 9:30 am. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Andrew Church, Talbot Ave., N. Billerica at 10:30 am. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Visiting hours will held Sunday from 2-5 pm. Memorial contributions in his name may be made to the Billerica Community Pantry, 70 Concord Rd., Billerica, MA 01821. Funeral Director Dean M. Laurendeau. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com
Published in Lowell Sun on June 1, 2019