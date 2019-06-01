Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
(978) 667-9934
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
9:30 AM
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Andrew Church
Talbot Ave., N.
Billerica, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Hughes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard J. "Dick" Hughes


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard J. "Dick" Hughes Obituary
Owner of Hughes Lumber Company Billerica Richard "Dick" J. Hughes, age 88, beloved husband of the late Marilyn J. (Price) Hughes died peacefully at his home surrounded by family and friends.

He was born in Cambridge, November 29, 1930 the son of the late John H. and Winifred (Maber) Hughes, and lived in Billerica for most of his life.

Mr. Hughes and his father started Hughes Lumber Company in N. Billerica in April of 1950. He entered the military in 1952 and proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Upon returning from the military he continued to operate the lumber yard until 2015.

For many years, Mr. Hughes was an active supporter of Billerica Youth Hockey having purchased their first uniforms, and was one of the oldest supporters of the Billerica Little League. He was a former member of the Billerica Knights of Columbus. One of Mr. Hughes greatest joys was spending time with his family at his lake home in Moultonborough, NH and was an avid boater on the lake.

The family would like to thank Valerie Fuchu, Jenny Marte, Laura Diaz and Kesia Castillo for the love and care of their father over of the past few years.

He is survived by his daughter, Sandra Hughes-Cripps of Dracut and her boyfriend, Steven Lavoie of Merrimack, NH; His sons, John Hughes of Billerica and Richard Hughes II of Tyngsborough; His grandson, Mitchell Cripps of Dracut, and his sister Carol DeBenedictis and her husband Larry of Billerica. He was the brother of the late Dorothy Harvie and Barbara DeMarco. HUGHES Of Billerica, May 30, Richard "Dick" J. Hughes, Funeral Monday from the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 66 Concord Rd., Billerica at 9:30 am. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Andrew Church, Talbot Ave., N. Billerica at 10:30 am. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Visiting hours will held Sunday from 2-5 pm. Memorial contributions in his name may be made to the Billerica Community Pantry, 70 Concord Rd., Billerica, MA 01821. Funeral Director Dean M. Laurendeau. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com



View the online memorial for Richard "Dick" J. Hughes
Published in Lowell Sun on June 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
Download Now