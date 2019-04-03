|
|
Loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother, Uncle and Friend BILLERICA Richard J. Morganti, age 60, beloved husband of Nancy J. (Jordan) Morganti died Monday at their home surrounded by his family.
He was born in Boston, March 19, 1959 a son of the late Thomas and Elaine (Ford) Morganti and lived in Malden before moving to Billerica in 1989.
Richard graduated from Malden High School, class of 1977, Mass Maritime Academy, class of 1982 followed by obtaining his master's degree in business and lean manufacturing from Boston University in 2002. He attributed his success in life to Mass Maritime Academy and made lifelong friends that were fellow cadets.
He was the Vice President of Research and Development for Spincraft in North Billerica for the past 30 years. Richard was highly respected in the engineering, Aerospace, and Aeronautics industry. He received an award from NASA, developed new processes and parts for his industry, and held patents for his designs. Richard was a world traveler, an avid fisherman, and a diehard Patriots fan. He also enjoyed electric trains and shared his passion for them with his beloved grandson Leo, also a member of the Wilmington Train Club.
Besides his wife he is survived by two daughters, Gia and Christina Morganti both of Billerica; one brother, Robert Morganti of Milford; three sisters, Karen Arcieri of Medford, Julie Dunn of Wakefield and Lisa Giampietro of Groveland as well as his beloved grandchildren, Leo and Gia Morganti.
MORGANTI Of Billerica, formerly of Malden, April 1. Richard J. Morganti. Funeral Friday from the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 66 Concord Rd., Billerica at 9 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be held in St. Andrew's Church, Billerica at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Visiting hours will be held Thursday from 4 – 7 p.m. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, E. Chelmsford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Mass Maritime Academy, 101 Academy Dr. Buzzards Bay, MA 02532 Funeral Director Dean M. Laurendeau. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 3, 2019