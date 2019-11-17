|
|
of N. Chelmsford
N. Chelmsford
Richard J. Soucier, 92, of N. Chelmsford died Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the Life Care Center of Acton. He was married to the late Theresa Soucier, who died in 2008. Born in Lowell, he was the son of the late Richard J. and Edith Soucier Sr. He graduated from Lowell High School with the class of 1945. He proudly served with the U.S. Navy during WWII and the Korean War.
Richard retired from the Chelmsford Highway Department. He had previously worked for the Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans Hospital of Bedford. He enjoyed working on cars. Richard was a longtime resident of Chelmsford
He is survived by his son, Shane Soucier of Manchester, NH; daughter, Sheila and her husband, Paul Meroth of Dracut; brother, Michael Soucier of Merrimack, NH; five grandchildren; two great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Theresa Chisolm, Rita Sellers, Paul Soucier.
Soucier
Richard J. Soucier, of N. Chelmsford, died Nov. 14, 2019. Visitation will be Tues. from 9 to 10am, followed by a Funeral Service at 10am, at the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD. Burial in the Pine Ridge Cemetery, Chelmsford. Memorials may be made in his name to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Richard J. Soucier
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 17, 2019