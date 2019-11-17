Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
(978) 251-4041
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Soucier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard J. Soucier

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard J. Soucier Obituary
of N. Chelmsford

N. Chelmsford

Richard J. Soucier, 92, of N. Chelmsford died Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the Life Care Center of Acton. He was married to the late Theresa Soucier, who died in 2008. Born in Lowell, he was the son of the late Richard J. and Edith Soucier Sr. He graduated from Lowell High School with the class of 1945. He proudly served with the U.S. Navy during WWII and the Korean War.

Richard retired from the Chelmsford Highway Department. He had previously worked for the Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans Hospital of Bedford. He enjoyed working on cars. Richard was a longtime resident of Chelmsford

He is survived by his son, Shane Soucier of Manchester, NH; daughter, Sheila and her husband, Paul Meroth of Dracut; brother, Michael Soucier of Merrimack, NH; five grandchildren; two great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Theresa Chisolm, Rita Sellers, Paul Soucier.

Soucier

Richard J. Soucier, of N. Chelmsford, died Nov. 14, 2019. Visitation will be Tues. from 9 to 10am, followed by a Funeral Service at 10am, at the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD. Burial in the Pine Ridge Cemetery, Chelmsford. Memorials may be made in his name to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for Richard J. Soucier
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dolan Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -