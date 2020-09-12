1/1
Richard J. Stimpson
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Retired Member of Local #103

BILLERICA – Richard J. Stimpson, age 88, beloved husband of the late Virginia A. (McGonagle) Stimpson died Wednesday at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington after a brief illness.

He was born in Boston, October 17, 1931 a son of the late Roscoe J. and Helen M. (Smith) Stimpson and was raised in Charlestown and moved to Billerica in 1962.

Rich served in the US Navy during the Korean War and served on the Destroyer USS Moale. After serving four years in the Navy, Rich attended the Coyne Electrical School in Boston and became an electrician for Local #103 in 1961. He retired in 1993 and received his 59 year pin in 2019.

Rich was an active member of St. Mary Church in Billerica and served on numerous committees that benefited aid needed to purchase supplies for Christian Doctrine Students. He was a member of the Billerica Knights of Columbus, Billerica Irish American Club, Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Tin Can Sailors. He was also a former Billerica Hockey and Little League Coach.

He is survived by three sons, Richard M. Stimpson and his wife Linda of Tyngsboro, Michael G. Stimpson and his wife Lisa of CA and John Stimpson and his wife Linda of Billerica; one sister Helen Gadourey of Billerica as well as seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was the grandfather of the late Michael Stimpson and brother of the late Ralph and William Stimpson and Gertrude Fitzpatrick.

A Funeral Mass will be held Monday at St. Matthew the Evangelist Parish in St. Mary Church, 796 Boston Rd., Billerica at 10 a.m. Attendees are required to sign up via https://cli.re/ccb-funeral-signup Burial in St. Mary Cemetery, E. Tewksbury. Per current state mandate, face coverings and social distancing will be required. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Boys and Girls Club of Charlestown, 60 Green St., Charlestown, MA 02129. Arrangements under the care of the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, Billerica www.sweeneymemorialfh.com



View the online memorial for Richard J. Stimpson


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Matthew the Evangelist Parish in St. Mary Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
(978) 667-9934
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by lowellsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 11, 2020
Cluster of 50 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Sharon Savage
September 11, 2020
Such a special man.. .the best uncle eva... ill surly miss him...have fun at the big party.....
Pauine Guerino
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved