Retired Member of Local #103
BILLERICA – Richard J. Stimpson, age 88, beloved husband of the late Virginia A. (McGonagle) Stimpson died Wednesday at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington after a brief illness.
He was born in Boston, October 17, 1931 a son of the late Roscoe J. and Helen M. (Smith) Stimpson and was raised in Charlestown and moved to Billerica in 1962.
Rich served in the US Navy during the Korean War and served on the Destroyer USS Moale. After serving four years in the Navy, Rich attended the Coyne Electrical School in Boston and became an electrician for Local #103 in 1961. He retired in 1993 and received his 59 year pin in 2019.
Rich was an active member of St. Mary Church in Billerica and served on numerous committees that benefited aid needed to purchase supplies for Christian Doctrine Students. He was a member of the Billerica Knights of Columbus, Billerica Irish American Club, Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Tin Can Sailors. He was also a former Billerica Hockey and Little League Coach.
He is survived by three sons, Richard M. Stimpson and his wife Linda of Tyngsboro, Michael G. Stimpson and his wife Lisa of CA and John Stimpson and his wife Linda of Billerica; one sister Helen Gadourey of Billerica as well as seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was the grandfather of the late Michael Stimpson and brother of the late Ralph and William Stimpson and Gertrude Fitzpatrick.
A Funeral Mass will be held Monday at St. Matthew the Evangelist Parish in St. Mary Church, 796 Boston Rd., Billerica at 10 a.m. Attendees are required to sign up via https://cli.re/ccb-funeral-signup
Burial in St. Mary Cemetery, E. Tewksbury. Per current state mandate, face coverings and social distancing will be required. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Boys and Girls Club of Charlestown, 60 Green St., Charlestown, MA 02129. Arrangements under the care of the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, Billerica www.sweeneymemorialfh.com View the online memorial for Richard J. Stimpson