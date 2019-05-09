|
Loving father and grandfather DRACUT Mr. Richard J. Thibault, age 79, a lifelong resident of Dracut, passed away on Tuesday morning, May 7, 2019 at his home. He was the husband of the late Ghislane M. (Gendron) Thibault who died in 2012.
Born in Dracut on March 19, 1940, he was a son of the late Joseph and Marie Anne (Tellier) Thibault.
Richard was a veteran of the United States Army National Guard and served from 1961 until his honorable discharge in 1964.
He was self-employed as a mason for many years, having owned and operated D.T. Masonry Inc.
Richard was an automotive enthusiast and a member of the T-Birds Auto Club. He enjoyed driving his 1964 Thunderbird and meeting up with his friends at car shows and cruise nights. He also loved the time spent with his family, especially his two grandchildren.
Surviving him are a daughter and son-in-law; Lyn D.T. and Maurice M. Beaulieu of Dracut; two grandchildren, Erin and Alec Beaulieu both of Dracut; a dear friend, Claudie Wright of Pelham, NH; a sister-in-law, Cecile Thibault of Dracut; nieces, nephews and many dear friends.
He was also the brother of the late Roger Thibault, Roland Thibault, Aline Leclair and Gertrude Boisvert. THIBAULT Richard J. Thibault. In accordance to his wishes, there will be no visiting hours. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his committal service on Saturday morning at 10 o'clock in the Chapel at St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford. Those wishing may make a memorial donation to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For online condolences or directions, please visit www.tyngsboroughfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by TYNGSBOROUGH FUNERAL HOME 4 Cassaway Drive, Tyngsborough. Funeral Directors Roland W. Martin and Daniel R. Martin.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 9, 2019