Pepperell native
Richard James Smith, often called "Dick" or "Snuff", was a Pepperell native, father and longtime business owner who passed away at his home in Winchendon on June 5, 2019.
Born on October 25th, 1946 to WWII Navy Veteran James M. Smith and his wife Phyllis Smith, Dick went on to serve on the Pepperell Fire Department for 16 years. In 1969, he began a 31 year career at Epic Enterprises, a Pepsi Cola canning plant in Ayer. Rising from a truck driver to upper management over his tenure alongside his best man and brother-in-law Paul Wright, Dick retired as Plant Manager in 2000. In that time Richard built a business: R.J. Smith Retirement Homes on Mason Street with his cousin John Blood and dear friend Kevin O'Hare at his side. Richard was married in 1976 and became a father in 1979. After the sale of his business to longtime friend George Clark and his departure from Epic, Dick retired to his 89 acre pond and wooded lot in the border town of Winchendon until his death. Never idle, Dick continued to invest in commercial real estate and spent his time throwing epic pig roast events on his land, gardening, hunting, riding his Harley Davidson and continuously building and renovating his properties with friends Marty Drummond and Dino Ruschioni.
Richard James Smith is survived by his son Chad Smith, his sister Susan Smith, his cousin John Blood and his nieces Carol Smart and Bonnie Wilber.
SMITH
Richard James, of Winchendon, formerly of Pepperell. June 5, 2019. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours in the McGaffigan Family Funeral Home, 37 Main St., (Rte. 113) Pepperell, MA on Saturday, June 8 from 1 – 3 PM. Graveside services and interment immediately following in Woodlawn Cemetery, Pepperell. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Massachusetts ASPCA-Angell Animal Hospital and Charity: http://www.mspca.org/donate-now/tribute-honor-and-memorial-giving/. ASPCA-Angell saved Richard's dog, Rocky from a debilitating injury in 2000. For online condolences, please see www.mcgaffiganfuneral.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on June 7, 2019