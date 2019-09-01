|
Richard Joseph Rynne
formerly of Lowell, MA; 70
Richard J. Rynne, 70, of Lone Pine, California, formerly of Lowell, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning on August 6, 2019 surrounded by his loving family in Phoenix, AZ.
Born October 9, 1948 in Lowell, MA, he was the son of the late John and Marion (Stagnone) Rynne, Rich grew up and went to school in Lowell, MA. He graduated from Lowell Vocational High School in 1966. He then helped his brother Joseph Rynne start his Texaco gas and auto repair station in Methuen, MA. Later on he helped his brother John Rynne start his Arbonist business up in Waterville, Maine.
Richard was a Machinist, a Mechanic, and a Property Manager & Caretaker of Willow Bend Ranch in Lone Pine, CA for the last 38 years. He also drove a shuttle bus for hikers getting to the Pacific Crest Trail and Mount Whitney.
Richard was a self-educated avid amateur Astronomer. He belonged to the China Lake Astronomical Society. Rich organized the Star Parties for the Boy Scouts of America and for the local schools in Lone Pine. Rich was known to frequently visit the Owens Valley Radio Observatory with questions in hand. He belonged to the Bishop Ham Radio Club. Rich was a car enthusiast and enjoyed working on vintage cars. Richard was a member and a volunteer of the Santa Rosa Catholic Church in Lone Pine, CA for 37 years.
Richard is survived by his sister's Mary Ellen O'Sullivan, Marian (Randy) Williams, and a brother Joseph (Linda) Rynne. Beloved Uncle of his many nieces and nephews. Best friends Kurt Pauer and Linda Duarte of Lone Pine, CA.
Predeceased by father John, mother Marion (Stagnone), sister Helena, brother John, sister Isabel (Smith).
A memorial mass will be said on Saturday September 14th at 11:00 am at Santa Rosa Church, Lone Pine, CA.
Donations can be made in Richard's name to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower St., Phoenix, AZ 85014 or Santa Rosa Church, 311 E. Locust St., Lone Pine, CA 93545.
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 1, 2019