Loving Partner, Son,
Brother, Father, Grandfather
Lowell
Richard "Rick" L. Gill, 58, a lifelong resident of Lowell, died surrounded by loved ones on February 6, 2020, in Boston, after a courageous battle with complications of Alpha-1, a rare genetic disease. He was the beloved longtime partner of Kathleen Gould.
Born in Lowell, November 9, 1961, he was the son of Beverly (Westgate) Gill of Lowell and the late Robert A. Gill Sr. He received his education in the Lowell school system.
For most of his working life, Mr. Gill was a driver for various companies, most recently at Pizza Palace and Town Taxi, both in Lowell, until illness forced his retirement.
An accomplished ten-pin bowler, Rick proudly wore a prized 300 Ring, which he earned during his many years of team bowling at the former Brunswick Lanes in Lowell.
Volunteering was also an important part of his life. He never passed up a chance to work the booths and rides for local carnivals. An avid dog lover, Rick, along with Kathy, was an active member of the Chelmsford Dog Association and could often be found at the park whether it be mending a fence or running a fundraiser event. At home, he enjoyed watching WWE Wrestling events, Gold Rush, Wicked Tuna, and Deadliest Catch.
Just before his illness, he and Kathy vacationed in the beautiful mountains of far northern Maine mining for native gems with dear friends. Rick's circle of friends spanned far and wide. He will always be remembered for his zest for life, putting the needs of others first, and caring for family, especially his cherished mom, Bev.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his devoted partner, Kathleen Gould; three sons, Richard Gill, William Gill, and Adam Gill; a grandson, Travis Gill, and a brother, Robert A. Gill Jr., all of Lowell, and his faithful dog, Jack.
Friends will be received at the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell, on Wednesday from 6 to 8 PM. His Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Margaret of Scotland Church, 374 Stevens St., Lowell, on Thursday at 10 AM. Kindly meet at Church. Interment in St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford. In hopes of raising awareness of Alpha-1 disorders, the family asks that donations in his memory be made to the Alpha-1 Foundation, 3300 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables, Florida 33134 (www.alpha1.org/how-to-help/help-raise-funds/donate) in lieu of flowers. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit Rick's Life Tribute at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 10, 2020