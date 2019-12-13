Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Services
Shawsheen Funeral Home
281 Great Road
Bedford, MA 01730
(781) 275-7706
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Shawsheen Funeral Home
281 Great Road
Bedford, MA 01730
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
8:00 AM
Shawsheen Funeral Home
281 Great Road
Bedford, MA 01730
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Michael's Church
90 Concord Rd
BEDFORD, MA
View Map
Resources
Richard M. Donahue Obituary
Richard M. Donahue of Bedford

Richard M. Donahue of Bedford on Dec. 10, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Mary E. (Magurn). Loving father of Michael Donahue and his wife Dina of Westford and Timothy C. Donahue and his wife Lauren of Stow. Loving grandfather of Reilly Donahue, Olivia Donahue, Cameron Donahue, and Brienne Donahue. Brother of David Donahue, Charles Donahue, Mary Donahue, Peter Donahue, and George Donahue. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours in Shawsheen Funeral Home, 281 Great Rd., BEDFORD on Sun. Dec. 15, 2019 1pm to 4pm. Funeral from Shawsheen Funeral Home on Mon. Dec. 16, 2019 at 8am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Michael's Church, 90 Concord Rd., BEDFORD at 9am. Family and friends invited. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his memory to Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, c/o Philanthropy, 41 Mall Rd., Burlington, MA 01805 or support.laheyhealth.org/LHMCgiveMore info and directions: shawsheenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 13, 2019
