Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
(978) 251-4041
Wake
Friday, Apr. 3, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
DOLANFUNERALHOME.COM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Apr. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Chelmsfordcatholic.org
Richard M. Gallagher Obituary
of North Chelmsford

Richard Michael Gallagher, 73, of North Chelmsford, MA died Monday, March 30, 2020 at his home.

He was married to the late Diane (Vinskey) Gallagher, who died on February 28, 2014.

Born in Boston MA, he was the son of the late Joseph and Grace (Shine) Gallagher. Richard graduated from Central Catholic High School. He then went on to earn his Bachelor's Degree in Psychology from Louisiana State and his Master's Degree in Psychology from Suffolk University.

He proudly served with the U.S. Army National Guard.

Richard was employed with Arbour Counselling of Lowell, MA.

He was a communicant of St. John the Evangelist Parish and the Chelmsford Catholic Collaborative of Chelmsford, MA.

Richard loved traveling to the Caribbean and sailing.

Richard is survived by his son Ryan and his wife, Souen Gallagher of Dracut, MA; three brothers, Jerry Gallagher of Syracuse, NY, Paul Gallagher and his wife, Jeanne of North Andover, MA, and Brian Gallagher and his wife Beth of Stratham, NH; his two grandchildren, Tristan and Scarlett Gallagher, and many nieces and nephews.

Gallagher

A virtual wake will be Friday from 10 to 11am at DOLANFUNERALHOME.COM followed by an 11am virtual Funeral Mass at Chelmsfordcatholic.org St. John's Church livelink. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.



Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 2, 2020
