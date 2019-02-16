Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
(781) 334-9966
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:30 PM
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Ave
Wakefield, MA
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
6:30 PM
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Ave
Wakefield, MA
Richard M. Ventola of Tewksbury

Richard M. Ventola of Tewksbury, died February 13 at his residence. He was the father of Jane E. Shattuck of Wakefield, Andrew G. Shattuck and his wife Lisa of Portland, CT, Valerie Magazzu of Palm Harbor, FL, and Andrea Creelman and her husband Joshua of West Boylston. He was the brother of Anne Ventola of Wakefield and Frank Ventola and his wife Barbara of Dover. He is also survived by seven grandchildren: Jessica Connaire, Philip, Charles, and Kevin Shattuck, and Laina, James, and Juliet Creelman. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held in the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Tuesday from 4-6:30pm with a Funeral Service beginning at 6:30pm. For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 16, 2019
