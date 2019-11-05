|
Loving father, grandfather
and great-grandfather
LOWELL
Mr. Richard N. Bowen, a longtime resident of Lowell, passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at the High PointeHospice House in Haverhill. He was the husband of the late Arline E. (Scott) Bowen.
Born in Farmington, ME, on February 3, 1934, he was a son of the late Norman H. and Elizabeth H. (Day) Bowen.
He was educated and graduated from the Concord, MA school system and was a graduate of UMass Amherst.
Richard was a longtime member of the former Matthews Memorial Primitive Methodist Church of Lowell/Chelmsford, MA.
He was also a lifelong member of the Chelmsford Lodge of Elks #2310. While a member of the Elks, he served as a chair officer and the Exalted Ruler of the lodge. He also served as a District Deputy to the Grand Exalted Ruler for the Massachusetts Elks Assn.
Prior to his retirement; he was employed as a compressed gas worker by Airco/BOC Gases of Acton, MA. He was also a driver of special needs children for the former Town and Country Transportation Service based in Chelmsford, MA.
He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also traveling, dancing with his wife and summers at their home in York Beach, Maine.
He is survived by two sons and two daughters-in-law, Scott N. and Lucinda Bowen of Harvard, MA and Keith R. and MaryBeth Bowen of Lowell; five grandchildren, Richard, Nathan, Arlena, Andrew and BethAnn; four great-grandchildren; Evan, Jasmine, Violet and Emma; and a brother and sister-in-law, Clyde N. and Gloria Bowen of FL.
BOWEN
Funeral services were held privately at Edson Cemetery. Those wishing may make a memorial donation to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601. For online condolences, please visit www.tyngsboroughfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by TYNGSBOROUGH FUNERAL HOME, 4 Cassaway Dr., Tyngsborough.
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 5, 2019