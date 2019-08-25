Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Richard O. Durand


1941 - 2019
Richard O. Durand Obituary
Loving husband, father,

grandfather and great-grandfather

LOWELL

Richard O. Durand, age 78, a longtime resident of the Pawtucketville section of Lowell, passed away on August 21, 2019, at the Lowell General Hospital. He was the husband of Mary J. (Roberts) Durand, with whom he was married for 58 years.

Born in Lowell on June 13, 1941, he was the son of the late Wilfred and Olive A. (Bergeron) Durand.

Richard was self-employed as a truck driver for over 45 years having traveled cross country with his wife by his side and later worked for Richard's Auto Plus.

After retiring he enjoyed sitting on his porch and talking with his friends and neighbors and watching television.

Surviving him in addition to his loving wife Mary are two sons, Michael Durand and his wife Michelle of Londonderry, NH and James Durand of Hudson, NH; a daughter, Denise Olson of Bridgewater, MA; four grandchildren, Michael Durand, Stephanie Durand, Jade Olson and Jessica Bedard and her husband Bruce; and two great-grandchildren, Alyssa and Mason.

DURAND

Richard O. Durand. In accordance with his wishes, funeral services will be held privately for his family at St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford. For online condolences please visit, www.martinfuneralhome.net. Arrangements by R.W. MARTIN FUNERAL HOME – Lowell.



Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 25, 2019
Download Now