resident of Margate, Florida
MARGATE, FL
Richard "Richie" Patrick Caveney, Jr., 49 a resident of Margate, FL passed away on August 22, 2019 after many years of fighting his battle with addiction. Richie is now at peace with our merciful God in Heaven-a peace he never found here on earth. We pray that the hearts and minds of this world realize that people like Richie are of value, loved deeply and are the reason this epidemic is worth fighting.
Richie was born in Lowell, MA on February 18, 1970 a son of the late Richard P. Caveney (1995) and Ida T. (Cote) Caveney who survives him. He attended Morey Elementary School, Daley Junior High and Lowell High School.
He moved to Florida 20 years ago and at the time of his death was a Sales Rep. for a local Moving Company. On September 7, 2019 a Celebration of Life was held in his honor in Pompano Beach, FL where his many friends attended. Everyone there attested to the fact that Richie had a big heart and was kind and generous. Richie always lent a helping hand to others who needed it.
Richie enjoyed riding his motorcycle, playing basketball and volleyball and solving crossword puzzles.
In addition to his mother Ida, he is survived by his sisters: Kathleen (Caveney) Girard and Ann (Caveney) Boldrighini and her husband Michael. His niece: Nicole (Girard) Sullivan and her husband Nicholas. His nephews: Dylan Girard and Matthew Boldrighini, his aunt and uncle and God parents: Roger and Doris Boisvert and many cousins, aunts and uncles.
He was predeceased by his brother Luke Caveney D.C. (2013), his brother-in-law Kevin Girard (2011) and his grandparents Luke and Laurette Cote (1990).
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of his Life on Monday, September 23, 2019 from 4 to 7:30 PM at the ARCHAMBAULT FUNERAL HOME, 309 Pawtucket St., Lowell, MA. 01854. Richie's Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday morning September 24, 2019 at 11:30 at the Parish of St. Rita, Mammoth Rd., Lowell. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford, MA. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Memory of Richard to the Crotched Mountain Foundation Development Dept., One Verney Dr., Greenfield, NH 03047 or to the . Funeral Director Victor J. Archambault, Jr. (978) 459-9315.
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 22, 2019