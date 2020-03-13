Home

Richard Reingold 71

Richard Reingold 71 Obituary
Richard Reingold (71) passed away surrounded by family on Saturday, March 7, 2020. A graduate of Randolph High School and UMass Lowell, he worked at Sweetheart Plastics, Sencorp, and Alloyd. He was married to Deborah Quinton Sands Reingold. They lived in MA, IL, and SC. Together they raised five kids: Scott, Heidi, Jessica (Benj), Tommy, and Steven (Kristen), three grandkids: Mason, Felicity, Harry, and two dogs: Bebe and Prince.

More information can be found at www.whitesellfuneralhome.net.



Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 13, 2020
