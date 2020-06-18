Of North Chelmsford
Richard "Dick" Steven Bezdeny, 82, of N. Chelmsford, MA died Wednesday, June 10, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was married for over 55 years to Barbara Drake Bezdeny.
Born in Minneapolis, MN, he was the son of the late Robert and Alice (Garland) Bezdeny. He graduated from Washburn High School and the University of Minnesota. After graduation he enlisted in the Army and later served in the National Guard.
After his honorable discharge, Dick worked at Hanover Insurance Company and later retired from AIG in Boston.
Dick was a lifetime member of the Congregational Church North Chelmsford, where he served as a Deacon. He also was a long-time member of the Jaycees. In his free time, Dick enjoyed gardening, bicycling, and camping in Bar Harbor along with fishing in MN. He was an avid traveler and he loved socializing with family and friends where he was known for his great story telling, laughter and dry martinis. He lived a full and happy life!
Dick is survived by his loving wife Barbara, his three daughters, Jacqueline Bezdeny of Chelmsford, Suzanne Bezdeny and her husband, Aaron Norouzi of Northridge, CA and Christine Bezdeny of Northridge, CA. He is also survived by his sister Susan Collins and her husband Martin Frank of Morgan Hills, CA.
Bezdeny
Richard "Dick" S. Bezdeny of N. Chelmsford died June 10, 2020. Visiting hours are on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 3 – 7pm at the Dolan Funeral Home, 106 Middlesex St, North Chelmsford. His funeral will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 10am at the Dolan Funeral Home followed by graveside services at Milton Cemetery, 211 Centre Street, Milton, MA.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Family Youth Ministry of the Congregational Church North Chelmsford, 15 Princeton Street, N. Chelmsford, MA 01863. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at dolanfuneralhome.com.
View the online memorial for Richard Steven Bezdeny
Richard "Dick" Steven Bezdeny, 82, of N. Chelmsford, MA died Wednesday, June 10, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was married for over 55 years to Barbara Drake Bezdeny.
Born in Minneapolis, MN, he was the son of the late Robert and Alice (Garland) Bezdeny. He graduated from Washburn High School and the University of Minnesota. After graduation he enlisted in the Army and later served in the National Guard.
After his honorable discharge, Dick worked at Hanover Insurance Company and later retired from AIG in Boston.
Dick was a lifetime member of the Congregational Church North Chelmsford, where he served as a Deacon. He also was a long-time member of the Jaycees. In his free time, Dick enjoyed gardening, bicycling, and camping in Bar Harbor along with fishing in MN. He was an avid traveler and he loved socializing with family and friends where he was known for his great story telling, laughter and dry martinis. He lived a full and happy life!
Dick is survived by his loving wife Barbara, his three daughters, Jacqueline Bezdeny of Chelmsford, Suzanne Bezdeny and her husband, Aaron Norouzi of Northridge, CA and Christine Bezdeny of Northridge, CA. He is also survived by his sister Susan Collins and her husband Martin Frank of Morgan Hills, CA.
Bezdeny
Richard "Dick" S. Bezdeny of N. Chelmsford died June 10, 2020. Visiting hours are on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 3 – 7pm at the Dolan Funeral Home, 106 Middlesex St, North Chelmsford. His funeral will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 10am at the Dolan Funeral Home followed by graveside services at Milton Cemetery, 211 Centre Street, Milton, MA.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Family Youth Ministry of the Congregational Church North Chelmsford, 15 Princeton Street, N. Chelmsford, MA 01863. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at dolanfuneralhome.com.
View the online memorial for Richard Steven Bezdeny
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 18, 2020.