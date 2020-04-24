Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for Richard VanDinter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Thomas VanDinter

Richard Thomas VanDinter Obituary
...carpenter, formerly of Tewksbury; 67

HAVERHILL

Ricky died unexpectedly, April 20, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Jayne Marie (Botelho) Van Dinter, and devoted father of the late Jennifer L. Van Dinter; son of the late Robert A. and Juliette L. (Camp) Van Dinter, and raised in Tewksbury. He leaves his siblings, Geraldine Marchand of Lowell, John E. Van Dinter of Chelmsford, Julie Geoffrey of Manchester, NH, Dennis J. Van Dinter of Candia, NH, William E. Van Dinter of Lowell, Michael S. Van Dinter of Washington; was predeceased by his brother Robert A. Van Dinter Jr; and many nieces and nephews, including his Godson, Edward E. Van Dinter of Lowell.

Due to the Covid-19 crisis, services will be private. A "Celebration of Life" will be held when the crisis has passed. The Tewksbury Funeral Home is honored to serve the Van Dinter family. For complete obituary visit: tewksburyfuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for Richard Thomas Van Dinter
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 24, 2020
