formerly of Pelham, NH; 86
Salem, NH
Richard W. Coleman, 86, of Salem, NH formerly of Pelham, NH passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020 in the Salemhaven Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was born in Nashua, NH a son of the late Walter and Grace A. (Chateauneuf) Coleman.
Mr. Coleman proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Air Force. He worked for many years in the Department of Public Works for the Town of Hudson, NH. Mr. Coleman was a communicant of St. Kathryn Church in Hudson, a member of the American Legion in Pelham, the VFW in Hudson and was a former member of the Pelham Rod and Gun Club. Photography was his passion and he also loved to camp.
He is survived by his loving longtime companion, Annie Poulicakos of Pelham, his son; Brian R. Coleman of Pennsylvania, this three daughters; Colleen P. Maillet of N.Andover, MA and by Shelagh Doyle and Kerry Coleman and by 12 grandchildren. He is also survived by three brothers; Gerald Coleman, Dennis Coleman and Andre Coleman, by two sisters; Nancy Theroux and Carol King and by many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife; Sandra (Cullen) Coleman in 1988, by his brother; Norman Coleman and by two sisters; Kathy Doyle and Lorraine Daniels.
Coleman
Due to the current health crisis, services will be private and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Interment will be in the NH State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen, NH. The Douglas & Johnson Funeral Home, Salem is assisting the family with arrangements. To send a message of condolence to the family please view the obituary at www.douglasandjohnson.com. The family would like to offer their thanks for the special care and compassion shown to Richard by the nurses, caregivers and staff at Salemhaven.
View the online memorial for Richard W. Coleman
Salem, NH
Richard W. Coleman, 86, of Salem, NH formerly of Pelham, NH passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020 in the Salemhaven Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was born in Nashua, NH a son of the late Walter and Grace A. (Chateauneuf) Coleman.
Mr. Coleman proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Air Force. He worked for many years in the Department of Public Works for the Town of Hudson, NH. Mr. Coleman was a communicant of St. Kathryn Church in Hudson, a member of the American Legion in Pelham, the VFW in Hudson and was a former member of the Pelham Rod and Gun Club. Photography was his passion and he also loved to camp.
He is survived by his loving longtime companion, Annie Poulicakos of Pelham, his son; Brian R. Coleman of Pennsylvania, this three daughters; Colleen P. Maillet of N.Andover, MA and by Shelagh Doyle and Kerry Coleman and by 12 grandchildren. He is also survived by three brothers; Gerald Coleman, Dennis Coleman and Andre Coleman, by two sisters; Nancy Theroux and Carol King and by many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife; Sandra (Cullen) Coleman in 1988, by his brother; Norman Coleman and by two sisters; Kathy Doyle and Lorraine Daniels.
Coleman
Due to the current health crisis, services will be private and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Interment will be in the NH State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen, NH. The Douglas & Johnson Funeral Home, Salem is assisting the family with arrangements. To send a message of condolence to the family please view the obituary at www.douglasandjohnson.com. The family would like to offer their thanks for the special care and compassion shown to Richard by the nurses, caregivers and staff at Salemhaven.
View the online memorial for Richard W. Coleman
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 24, 2020.