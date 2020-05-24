Rickie, You, Annie and I became friends 5 years ago in September when I was going to a wedding in Maine. I came out of my house with a bag for the dumpster and you both came over to help me. That was the beginning of a wonderful relationship for the three of us.

I was in aw of you and Annie, you were together for over forty years. You were such a gentle

Soul, always willing to help people. You have been missed by everyone in the community.

Rest in peace Rickie, and you fly with all the other angels. Love you, Auntie

Charlotte Cate