Richard W. Coleman
formerly of Pelham, NH; 86

Salem, NH

Richard W. Coleman, 86, of Salem, NH formerly of Pelham, NH passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020 in the Salemhaven Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was born in Nashua, NH a son of the late Walter and Grace A. (Chateauneuf) Coleman.

Mr. Coleman proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Air Force. He worked for many years in the Department of Public Works for the Town of Hudson, NH. Mr. Coleman was a communicant of St. Kathryn Church in Hudson, a member of the American Legion in Pelham, the VFW in Hudson and was a former member of the Pelham Rod and Gun Club. Photography was his passion and he also loved to camp.

He is survived by his loving longtime companion, Annie Poulicakos of Pelham, his son; Brian R. Coleman of Pennsylvania, this three daughters; Colleen P. Maillet of N.Andover, MA and by Shelagh Doyle and Kerry Coleman and by 12 grandchildren. He is also survived by three brothers; Gerald Coleman, Dennis Coleman and Andre Coleman, by two sisters; Nancy Theroux and Carol King and by many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife; Sandra (Cullen) Coleman in 1988, by his brother; Norman Coleman and by two sisters; Kathy Doyle and Lorraine Daniels.

Due to the current health crisis, services will be private and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Interment will be in the NH State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen, NH. The Douglas & Johnson Funeral Home, Salem is assisting the family with arrangements. To send a message of condolence to the family please view the obituary at www.douglasandjohnson.com. The family would like to offer their thanks for the special care and compassion shown to Richard by the nurses, caregivers and staff at Salemhaven.



Published in Lowell Sun on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
DOUGLAS & JOHNSON FUNERAL HOME - Salem
214 MAIN STREET
Salem, NH 03079
(603) 898-8848
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 18, 2020
Annie and family members of the late Richard Coleman,thoughts and prayers are with you and as you mourn your loved one.
Irene Klepka
Friend
May 14, 2020
Dick,Now you are safe with Jesus.i enjoyed working to assist you I do know that you enjoyed it also.Rest in Peace my friend I will certainly miss you.
Kathy Talcher
Friend
May 13, 2020
Uncle Ricky I looked forward to your visits and all your stories about me and you sitting on the dock. I will miss you. Rest....
Kristen Cunningham
Family
May 13, 2020
A wonderful Dad! I will cherish our memories together. Rest Easy!
Brian
May 12, 2020
Rickie, You, Annie and I became friends 5 years ago in September when I was going to a wedding in Maine. I came out of my house with a bag for the dumpster and you both came over to help me. That was the beginning of a wonderful relationship for the three of us.
I was in aw of you and Annie, you were together for over forty years. You were such a gentle
Soul, always willing to help people. You have been missed by everyone in the community.
Rest in peace Rickie, and you fly with all the other angels. Love you, Auntie
Charlotte Cate
May 12, 2020
It's going to seem so strange not seeing Rickie with Annie. Rickie has been such a part of our lives for so many years. He would sing a lullaby to my daughter Kristen which I later sang to my grandsons. He was a wonderful photographer and took my daughters wedding pictures which turned out beautiful. Thanks for the memories Rickie. Rest In Peace. Love you, Donna
Donna Boyette
May 12, 2020
What a wonderful man. A funny man who made us laugh with his one liners. God love him and his sweet Annie. RIP Ricky.
MaryEllen Stella
Friend
May 11, 2020
Rickie was a wonderful guy that loved and cared for his entire "Florida" family .... especially my sister Annie who was his companion for many years. We will all miss his warmth, kindness and generous spirit that he shared with everyone he knew. Rickie was a very talented nature photographer and I will cherish the beautiful photos he took and gifted me over the years. Rest in peace dear Rickie. Love, Paulie
Paula Kay
May 11, 2020
Dennis, Our Sincere Condolences for the loss of your Brother Richard. Thank You Richard for your Service to our Country in the Air Force.
Tim and Marilou McCarthy
Friend
