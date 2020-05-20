Lowell, MA
Richard W. Jacques, 85, passed away peacefully, Saturday, May 16th, at Lowell General Hospital.
He was born in Lowell on November 22, 1934, a son of the late Wolfred and Lauretta (Wagner) Jacques. He received his early education in St. Louis School and was a graduate of Dracut High School, Class of 1953.
Upon his graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he served his country proudly for two years. While stationed in Germany, he was part of a rifle team and won several trophies in marksmanship.
Prior to his early retirement in 1992, he was employed by ITEK Corporation as a printer.
For many years he enjoyed bowling, playing cribbage and especially being a pitcher for a Dracut softball team. He was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots.
Richard is survived and will be deeply missed by his three sisters; Gabrielle Lavoie of Naples, FL., Gloria Labbe of Stuart, FL., and Rachel Breault of Dracut, MA. His Aunt and good friend Jeanne Wagner of Dracut and several nieces and nephews.
Richard was predeceased by his Brother and best friend, Andre Jacques and his Sister-in-Law, Elaine (Bourassa) Jacques and his nephew Michael Jacques.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Richard's services are private. His burial will take place in St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford, MA. To leave an online condolence on message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."
Published in Lowell Sun on May 20, 2020.