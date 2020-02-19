|
Richard William Clemente
of Westford, MA
WESTFORD - Richard William Clemente of Westford, Massachusetts passed away peacefully Wednesday February 12, 2020 at Tufts Medical Center in Boston.
Born in Chelsea he was the son of the late Gerald and Ida Clemente of Medford.
A loving father survived by his children Michael and Lisa Clemente; Grandchildren Calista and Abigail Clemente, Madison and Frederick Lohrum; Godchildren Christopher Giuliana and Annette Giuliana Crnilovic.
Graveside services will be held for Richard on Friday, February 21st 11:00AM, at Wright Cemetery, Groton Road, Westford. All are welcome to join us in a farewell and celebration of life. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Forgotten Angels Shelter, PO Box 112, Westford, MA 01886. For directions and condolences, please visit healyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 19, 2020