Rita A. Coyle
…active at St. William's Church; 99

TEWKSBURY

Mrs. Rita A. (Mogan) Coyle, age 99, the mother of six, and resident of Tewksbury for sixty years, died peacefully Thursday morning, August 6, at High Pointe Hospice House in Haverhill, after a long period of declining health. She had been in residence Atkinson, NH, for the past four years. She was the beloved wife of the late Bernard T. Coyle, who died February 20, 1991.

She was born and raised in Waltham, one of three children of the late Walter J. and Agatha (Granger) Mogan, and after her marriage to Bernie, moved to Kevin Street in Tewksbury in 1958.

She was an active member of St. William's Parish in Tewksbury, and a member of the church's Blessed Virgin Mary Sodality. She was an accomplished artist, and a member of the Chelmsford Art Guild. Rita worked for the Tewksbury election team for twenty-seven years, twelve of which she was acting Warden of Prescient 3A, at the North Street School.

She leaves four daughters, Donna Panzini of Everett, Kathleen Patuto and her husband Robert of Atkinson, NH, Maureen Cavazzi of Indiana, Bernadette Laskey of Indiana; a son, Stephen T. Coyle and his wife Christina (Maloof) of Georgia; 14 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; and was predeceased by a son, Michael P. Coyle, a son-in-law, Lawrence Laskey, her sister Marie Barnes, and brother Walter J. Mogan Jr.

Arrangements

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday, August 13, at 11:30 a.m. in St. William's Church, 1351 Main St. (Rte. 38) Tewksbury, followed by burial in Tewksbury Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Oblate Father's Infirmary Fund, 486 Chandler Street, Tewksbury, MA 01876, are encouraged. For e-condolences visit www.legacy.com The Tewksbury Funeral Home is honored to serve the Coyle family. see: tewksburyfuneralhome.com



Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Tewksbury Funeral Home
1 Dewey Street
Tewksbury, MA 01876
(978) 851-2950
