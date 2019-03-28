Loving Aunt and Godmother LOWELL Rita A. LaBelle, 87, of Tewksbury, died Sunday March 24, 2019 at D'Youville Senior Care Center in Lowell, MA. She was the widow of the late Gilbert LaBelle, who died in 1974.



Born April 9, 1931, in Lowell, MA. She was the daughter of the late William and Mabel (Mullen) Campbell.



She received her education in the Lowell Public Schools. Rita made her lifelong home in Lowell and then in Tewksbury, and was a communicant of the Immaculate Conception Church. She worked most of her career at Tewksbury State Hospital as a Nursing Assistant. Rita enjoyed fishing with her husband Gilbert and she was a devoted Boston Bruins fan.



She is survived by her nephew and godchild Michael E. Dumont, his wife Karen and her great niece Ashley Dumont, all of whom she made her home with prior to moving to D'Youville Senior Care Center.



She was the sister of the late Mary Dumont, John Campbell and William Campbell.



The Family would like to thank the Staff of the Belvidere Wing of the D'Youville Senior Care Center for all the love and kindness they showed Rita during her time there and to the Merrimack Valley Hospice Team for their support during Rita's last days. LABELLE In Lowell, March 24, 2019 at D'Youville, Rita A. LaBelle, 87, wife of the late Gilbert LaBelle. Family and friends may call at the FAY McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 105 MOORE ST. LOWELL, on SATURDAY MORNING from 9 until 10 AM. Rita's Funeral Service will take place at 10 AM in the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery.



ARRANGEMENTS BY THE FAY McCABE FUNERAL DIRECTORS 978-459-9222 www.faymccabe.com.







