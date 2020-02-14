Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home
327 Hildreth Street
Lowell, MA 01850
(978) 458-6183
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home
327 Hildreth Street
Lowell, MA 01850
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Rita Church
Lowell, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita LaPlante
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita A. LaPlante


1921 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rita A. LaPlante Obituary
lifelong resident of Lowell; 98

LOWELL

Rita A. LaPlante, age 98, a lifelong resident of Lowell died Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at D'Youville Senior Care in Lowell.

She was born in Lowell on March 17, 1921, and was a daughter of the late Ernest and Laura (Blanchette) LaPlante. She received her education in Lowell schools.

Prior to her retirement, Rita was employed for many years as a group leader at Raytheon in West Andover. She lived a long and independent life until 2011 when a health event made that no longer possible. Rita's family would like to extend their sincere gratitude for the loving care she received from the dedicated staff at the D'Youville Life and Wellness facility for the past 9 years. All who knew and loved Rita will remember her in her more vital years as someone with spunk, a quick wit and many an unfiltered, but always spot on, comment.

She was a longtime communicant of St. Rita Parish in Lowell.

Rita is survived by two sisters-in-law, Rita E. LaPlante of Tewksbury and Julie LaPlante of Lowell; and many nieces and nephews.

She was also the sister of the late, David, Raymond, Theresa, Joseph, Francis, Maurice, Barbara, and Roger Henry LaPlante, Mary Brunelle, Gertrude Gagnon, Helen (St. Onge) Desmond, Alice Varnum, Robert Sheehan, and Elizabeth Duval.

LAPLANTE

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Rita's Life Celebration at the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell on Tuesday from 9:00 until 10:15 followed by her Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM at St. Rita Church in Lowell. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rita's memory to the , 300 5th Ave, Waltham, MA 0245. For condolences and directions, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.



View the online memorial for Rita A. LaPlante
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -