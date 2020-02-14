|
|
lifelong resident of Lowell; 98
LOWELL
Rita A. LaPlante, age 98, a lifelong resident of Lowell died Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at D'Youville Senior Care in Lowell.
She was born in Lowell on March 17, 1921, and was a daughter of the late Ernest and Laura (Blanchette) LaPlante. She received her education in Lowell schools.
Prior to her retirement, Rita was employed for many years as a group leader at Raytheon in West Andover. She lived a long and independent life until 2011 when a health event made that no longer possible. Rita's family would like to extend their sincere gratitude for the loving care she received from the dedicated staff at the D'Youville Life and Wellness facility for the past 9 years. All who knew and loved Rita will remember her in her more vital years as someone with spunk, a quick wit and many an unfiltered, but always spot on, comment.
She was a longtime communicant of St. Rita Parish in Lowell.
Rita is survived by two sisters-in-law, Rita E. LaPlante of Tewksbury and Julie LaPlante of Lowell; and many nieces and nephews.
She was also the sister of the late, David, Raymond, Theresa, Joseph, Francis, Maurice, Barbara, and Roger Henry LaPlante, Mary Brunelle, Gertrude Gagnon, Helen (St. Onge) Desmond, Alice Varnum, Robert Sheehan, and Elizabeth Duval.
LAPLANTE
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Rita's Life Celebration at the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell on Tuesday from 9:00 until 10:15 followed by her Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM at St. Rita Church in Lowell. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rita's memory to the , 300 5th Ave, Waltham, MA 0245. For condolences and directions, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 14, 2020