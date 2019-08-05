Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
(978) 957-5032
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Marguerite Church
1340 Lakeview Ave
Dracut, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Stemporzewski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita A. Stemporzewski


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rita A. Stemporzewski Obituary
of Dracut; 93

Rita A. (McArdle) Stemporzewski, 93 of Dracut, passed away on Monday, July 29th at D'Youville Senior Care Center in Lowell, surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Francis V .Stemporzewski, who passed away in March of 2011 at which time they were married for 65 years.

Born in Lowell, MA on April 28, 1926, she was a daughter of the late James P. and Margaret (Farley) McArdle. Rita graduated from Lowell High School in 1944 and went on to be a bookkeeper for 46 years, working for Liberty Country Wear, Household Furniture and Frank P. McCartin Co., Inc. all of Lowell.

Rita was always involved with her family, friends, church and community. She was a communicant of St. Marguerite Church. Rita and her husband were devoted fans of the Patriots and the Red Sox always watching games together. She and her husband enjoyed escaping often to Cape Cod and Las Vegas. She also loved weekend get-aways with her children. Rita lived at D'Youville Senior Care for the past 3 years and at any given time you could find her engaged in their many activities with fondness for afternoon guitar music with Kearney. Above all else, Rita loved her family and took great pride in being a devoted and loving mother and grandmother.

Surviving Rita is her two children, Susan E. Stemporzewski and her husband Samuel J. Thomas of Pelham, NH; Francis V. Stemporzewski, Jr. and his wife Tara M. of Salem, NH; her two grandchildren, Elizabeth A. Stemporzewski of Londonderry, NH, and Christopher R. Stemporzewski of Salem, NH, as well as many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Rita was the sister of the late Mary E. Carroll, Margaret Jones and Joseph McArdle.

The Stemporzewski family would like to thank the staff of D'Youville Senior Care Center for the extraordinary care that was provided to her.

Stemporzewski

Friends and family are invited to call at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut, on Wednesday August 7, 2019 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Her Funeral Service will be held on Thursday August 8, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Marguerite Church, 1340 Lakeview Ave., Dracut. Burial will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery, Lowell. In lieu of flowers and as an expression of sympathy, donations may be made in memory of Rita Stemporzewski, to D'Youville Foundation, P.O. Box 8828, Lowell, MA 01853 or can be made on their website by clicking on the "Donate" button at www.dyouville.org. To leave an online message or condolence, please visitwww.dracutfuneralhome.com.



View the online memorial for Rita A. Stemporzewski
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dracut Funeral Home
Download Now