|
|
of Dracut; 93
Rita A. (McArdle) Stemporzewski, 93 of Dracut, passed away on Monday, July 29th at D'Youville Senior Care Center in Lowell, surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Francis V .Stemporzewski, who passed away in March of 2011 at which time they were married for 65 years.
Born in Lowell, MA on April 28, 1926, she was a daughter of the late James P. and Margaret (Farley) McArdle. Rita graduated from Lowell High School in 1944 and went on to be a bookkeeper for 46 years, working for Liberty Country Wear, Household Furniture and Frank P. McCartin Co., Inc. all of Lowell.
Rita was always involved with her family, friends, church and community. She was a communicant of St. Marguerite Church. Rita and her husband were devoted fans of the Patriots and the Red Sox always watching games together. She and her husband enjoyed escaping often to Cape Cod and Las Vegas. She also loved weekend get-aways with her children. Rita lived at D'Youville Senior Care for the past 3 years and at any given time you could find her engaged in their many activities with fondness for afternoon guitar music with Kearney. Above all else, Rita loved her family and took great pride in being a devoted and loving mother and grandmother.
Surviving Rita is her two children, Susan E. Stemporzewski and her husband Samuel J. Thomas of Pelham, NH; Francis V. Stemporzewski, Jr. and his wife Tara M. of Salem, NH; her two grandchildren, Elizabeth A. Stemporzewski of Londonderry, NH, and Christopher R. Stemporzewski of Salem, NH, as well as many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Rita was the sister of the late Mary E. Carroll, Margaret Jones and Joseph McArdle.
The Stemporzewski family would like to thank the staff of D'Youville Senior Care Center for the extraordinary care that was provided to her.
Stemporzewski
Friends and family are invited to call at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut, on Wednesday August 7, 2019 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Her Funeral Service will be held on Thursday August 8, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Marguerite Church, 1340 Lakeview Ave., Dracut. Burial will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery, Lowell. In lieu of flowers and as an expression of sympathy, donations may be made in memory of Rita Stemporzewski, to D'Youville Foundation, P.O. Box 8828, Lowell, MA 01853 or can be made on their website by clicking on the "Donate" button at www.dyouville.org. To leave an online message or condolence, please visitwww.dracutfuneralhome.com.
View the online memorial for Rita A. Stemporzewski
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 5, 2019