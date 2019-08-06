|
Rita A. (McArdle) Stemporzewski of Dracut
Rita A. (McArdle) Stemporzewski, 93 of Dracut. Beloved wife of the late Francis V. Stemporzewski. Friends and family are invited to call at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut, on Wednesday August 7, 2019 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Her Funeral Service will be held on Thursday August 8, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Marguerite Church, 1340 Lakeview Ave., Dracut. Burial will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery, Lowell. In lieu of flowers and as an expression of sympathy, donations may be made in memory of Rita Stemporzewski, to D'Youville Foundation, P.O. Box 8828, Lowell, MA 01853 or can be made on their website by clicking on the "Donate" button atwww.dyouville.org. To leave an online message or condolence, please visitwww.dracutfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 6, 2019