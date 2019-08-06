Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
(978) 957-5032
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Marguerite Church
1340 Lakeview Ave
Dracut, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Stemporzewski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita A. (McArdle) Stemporzewski


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rita A. (McArdle) Stemporzewski Obituary
Rita A. (McArdle) Stemporzewski of Dracut

Rita A. (McArdle) Stemporzewski, 93 of Dracut. Beloved wife of the late Francis V. Stemporzewski. Friends and family are invited to call at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut, on Wednesday August 7, 2019 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Her Funeral Service will be held on Thursday August 8, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Marguerite Church, 1340 Lakeview Ave., Dracut. Burial will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery, Lowell. In lieu of flowers and as an expression of sympathy, donations may be made in memory of Rita Stemporzewski, to D'Youville Foundation, P.O. Box 8828, Lowell, MA 01853 or can be made on their website by clicking on the "Donate" button atwww.dyouville.org. To leave an online message or condolence, please visitwww.dracutfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dracut Funeral Home
Download Now