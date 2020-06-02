…St. Jeanne Baptiste Parish in Lowell
TEWKSBURY
Rita Agnes (Norton) Vincent, died May 31, 2020, at Blairehouse of Tewksbury. She was the daughter of the late Arthur and Ida (Marchildon) Norton, mother of Leo Paul Vincent and his wife Debbie of Augusta, GA, and the late Peter Edward Vincent; grandmother of Amanda Nicole Vincent; longtime family friend of the late Al and Gertrude Page. Member of the Catholic Daughters of America.
Arrangements
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, June 3, at 11:30 a.m. in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Riverneck Road, East Chelmsford, Cemetery Section AA. For e-condolences visit www.legacy.com The Tewksbury Funeral Home is honored to serve the Vincent family. visit: tewksburyfuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Rita A. Vincent
TEWKSBURY
Rita Agnes (Norton) Vincent, died May 31, 2020, at Blairehouse of Tewksbury. She was the daughter of the late Arthur and Ida (Marchildon) Norton, mother of Leo Paul Vincent and his wife Debbie of Augusta, GA, and the late Peter Edward Vincent; grandmother of Amanda Nicole Vincent; longtime family friend of the late Al and Gertrude Page. Member of the Catholic Daughters of America.
Arrangements
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, June 3, at 11:30 a.m. in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Riverneck Road, East Chelmsford, Cemetery Section AA. For e-condolences visit www.legacy.com The Tewksbury Funeral Home is honored to serve the Vincent family. visit: tewksburyfuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Rita A. Vincent
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 2, 2020.