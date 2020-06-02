Rita A. Vincent
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
…St. Jeanne Baptiste Parish in Lowell

TEWKSBURY

Rita Agnes (Norton) Vincent, died May 31, 2020, at Blairehouse of Tewksbury. She was the daughter of the late Arthur and Ida (Marchildon) Norton, mother of Leo Paul Vincent and his wife Debbie of Augusta, GA, and the late Peter Edward Vincent; grandmother of Amanda Nicole Vincent; longtime family friend of the late Al and Gertrude Page. Member of the Catholic Daughters of America.

Arrangements

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, June 3, at 11:30 a.m. in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Riverneck Road, East Chelmsford, Cemetery Section AA. For e-condolences visit www.legacy.com The Tewksbury Funeral Home is honored to serve the Vincent family. visit: tewksburyfuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for Rita A. Vincent

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Graveside service
11:30 AM
St. Joseph's Cemetery- Cemetery Section AA
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tewksbury Funeral Home
1 Dewey Street
Tewksbury, MA 01876
(978) 851-2950
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved