Ayer
Rita Ann (Guthrie) Donaghy age 83 of Ayer, formerly of Pepperell, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020. She was the wife of the late Richard C. Donaghy who passed in 2016.
Born in Lowell, Massachusetts on August 17, 1937 a daughter of Irish immigrants Michael and Bridgette (Fitzmorris) Guthrie. Rita was raised and educated in Lowell, Ma., and graduated from Lowell high school.
Rita settled in Pepperell where she raised her loving family. While her children were in school, Rita she was a member of the Parent Teacher Association at Varnum Brook school. You could always find her organizing school events and assisting teachers with classroom tasks.
She was also a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of Pepperell. She spent many hours volunteering at the VA on Hanscom Air Force Base, sharing her smile and brightening Veteran's days.
Rita cherished the time with her family, she always looked forward to gatherings, holiday events and family milestones, her warm smile, sarcasm, ability to always tell it like it is and give great advice will be affectionately remembered by all who knew her.
She is survived by her daughters Karen Bartrum of Gardner, Kathy Salovardos of Hollis, NH, her grandchildren, Christopher, Darrion, Madison, Maxwell and Mace.
NOTICE:
DONAGHY, Rita Ann (Guthrie) age 83 of Ayer formerly of Pepperell. Sept. 7, 2020. Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Rita for a period of visitation on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm at the BADGER FUNERAL HOME, 45 SCHOOL ST., GROTON Her funeral service will follow at 12:00 noon. Burial will be private. Donations in her memory may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 3 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701 To share a memory or offer a condolence visit; www.badgerfuneral.com View the online memorial for Rita Ann (Guthrie) Donaghy