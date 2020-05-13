Rita C. Armstrong
1928 - 2020
Lifelong Lowell Resident, 91

Lowell

Rita C. (Beauregard) Armstrong, 91, a lifelong resident of Lowell, died on May 9, 2020 at a local health care facility. She was the widow of Gayton F. Armstrong, Sr., who died in 2001.

She was born in Lowell on December 3, 1928, daughter of the late Henry & Florence (Maurais) Beauregard.

Prior to her retirement, she worked at Raytheon in Andover as a group leader. She was a long time parishioner of Immaculate Conception Church in Lowell.

Rita was a loving mother and grandmother who loved to spend time with her family and grandchildren. She is survived by her son, Gayton "Chick" Armstrong, Jr. and his wife Kelly, of Hudson, NH; a daughter, Gail Polubinski and her husband, Ronald of Lowell; three grandchildren, Christopher Polubinski and his wife Randee, Timothy Armstrong, and Corey Armstrong and his wife Makayla; also several nieces & nephews including Godchild, Estelle Gagne and her husband, Robert. She was sister of the late Annette Caban, Pauline Santerre and Irene Branchaud.

ARRANGEMENTS

Burial is Private at St. Mary Cemetery in Tewksbury, Arrangements by the M.R. LAURIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, Lowell, MA www.LaurinFuneralHome.com



View the online memorial for Rita C. Armstrong

Published in Lowell Sun on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Burial
St. Mary Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Laurin Funeral Home
295 Pawtucket Street
Lowell, MA 01854
(978) 452-0121
