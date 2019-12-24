|
Rita C. Moreau, age 104, died December 22, 2019 at D'Youville Senior Care. She was the beloved wife of the late Omer R. Moreau, who died February 10, 2010.
Rita was born in Marlborough, Massachusetts on December 10, 1915, she was a daughter of the late Pierre and the late Rose Dufault. She attended Lowell Public Schools. She was a communicant of former Notre Dame De Lourdes Church of Lowell and was a member of the sodality.
Rita was employed for over 50 years at Redman Card Clothing Company of Andover, Massachusetts. In her free time, Rita enjoyed watching Boston sports, especially the Patriots, Bruins, and Red Sox. She also loved to make chocolates for all the generations of her family, and took great pride in passing on her legacy.
She is survived by her daughters, Constance G. Denoncourt of Andover, and Claudette M. Gosselin and her husband Roland of Pepperell; her six grandchildren and their spouses: William R. and James R. Denoncourt, Suzanne and James Cameron, Steven and Donna Gosselin, Daniel and Jill Gosselin, David and Leah Gosselin; her ten great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her brother, Edmund Dufault, and three sisters Dorothy Lagasse, Lillian Pratte, and Doris Langlois.
Friends and family are welcome to call at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut, on Friday, December 27th from 10 am until 12 pm. A Funeral Service will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery Chapel, 90 Riverneck Rd., Chelmsford, MA. As an expression of sympathy, memorials may be made in Rita's name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. . To leave an online message or condolence, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 24, 2019