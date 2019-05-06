|
|
of Methuen METHUEN Rita (Pearsall) Conlon Neal, 83, of Methuen passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Bridges by EPOCH in Andover. Born in Lowell, she was the daughter of the late George and Alice (Marcotte) Pearsall and loving wife of the late Matthew T. Conlon and Robert J. Neal.
Rita was raised, educated and lived most of her life in Lowell. She was a graduate of Lowell High School and attended the University of Massachusetts, Lowell. Rita had worked at the Lowell Chamber of Commerce, but spent most of her career as an administrative assistant at Wang Laboratories. A lifelong fitness enthusiast, she became a certified aerobics instructor later in life and taught for several years at the Lowell and Methuen Senior Centers, as well as other fitness facilities in the Merrimack Valley.
She was a communicant and Sunday school teacher of St. Monica's Church in Methuen and a former member of the Holy Rosary Sodality and church choir at the Immaculate Conception Church in Lowell.
Rita was predeceased by her husband of thirty-three years, Matthew T. Conlon and Robert J. Neal, her husband of twenty-four years; her grandson Brian O'Neill; her siblings, George and James Pearsall and Lorraine McLaughlin.
She is survived by her five daughters, Kathleen O'Neill, Christine Mann and her husband Edward, Colleen Mitchell and her husband Alan, Eileen Conlon and her companion Urs Schnuriger, Maureen Patterson and her husband Matthew; her sisters, Doris Pearsall, Lillian Pellissier and Pauline Gallagher; her brother, Stephen Pearsall and his wife Mary; her sister-in law Nancy Pearsall; Robert's children, Barry Neal, Elizabeth Chmielinski and her husband Frank. She also leaves eleven grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and many nieces and nephews. NEAL Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, from 4:00PM to 8:00PM, at the Cataudella Funeral Home, 126 Pleasant Valley St., Methuen. Her funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM, on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at the Immaculate Conception Church, 144 East Merrimack St., Lowell. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Tewksbury. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center or Immaculate Conception Church in Lowell. For directions or to send condolences, please visit www.cataudllafh.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 6, 2019