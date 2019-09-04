Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
M.R. Laurin & Son Funeral Home
295 Pawtucket Street
Lowell, MA 01854
(978) 452-0121
Committal
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Cemetery Chapel
96 Riverneck Rd.
Chelmsford, MA
View Map
Memorial Mass
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Marguerite D'Youville Church
1340 Lakeview Ave.
Dracut, MA
View Map
Resources
Rita D. Bastien


1947 - 2019
Rita D. Bastien Obituary
a lifelong resident of Lowell

Haverhill

Rita D. Bastien, age 72, a lifelong resident of Lowell, recently of Haverhill, died August 31, 2019 at Holy Family Hospital in Haverhill.

She was born in Lowell, Jan. 31, 1947, daughter of the late Leo & Exilia (Letendre) Bastien.

Rita worked at Highland Cleaners for several years. She loved bingo, coloring and doing puzzles. In her earlier years, she loved to dance at the Commodore.

She is survived by two sisters and a brother-in-law, Estelle & Henry Falardeau, and Pauline Sherman, all of Dracut; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Alfred & Sandra Bastien of Hudson, NH, and Robert Bastien of Dracut; a loving friend and caretaker, Juliet Joseph and her family of Haverhill; also several nieces & nephews and four great-nephews.

Bastien

Calling Hours are Omitted. Relatives & Friends are invited to her Committal Service at 11:00 AM on Thursday Sept. 5, 2019 at St. Joseph Cemetery Chapel, 96 Riverneck Rd., Chelmsford. A Memorial Mass in Rita's memory will be held on Monday Sept. 9, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Marguerite D'Youville Church 1340 Lakeview Ave., Dracut, MA. Fellowship to follow.



Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 4, 2019
