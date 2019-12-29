Lowell Sun Obituaries
Rita E. Rogers


1930 - 2019
Rita E. Rogers Obituary
Loving Mother, Grandmother, Aunt and Freind

Billerica

Rita E. (Holt) Rogers, age 89, died Sunday at Willow Manor Nursing home with her family by her side.

She was born in Arlington, February 12, 1930 a daughter of the late Elwood R. and Angelina (DiGiovanni) Holt and lived in Arlington graduating from St. Agnes School and moved to Billerica in 1955.

Mrs. Rogers was a communicant of St. Theresa Church in Billerica where she was a former CCD Teacher and a member of St. Theresa's Women's Club.

She loved animals and enjoyed her many friends and was a member of the Greenwood Club, the Carriage House Club and a member of the Friends of the Council on Aging in Billerica.

Mrs. Rogers is survived by her daughter, Jean M. Rogers of Lynn; three sons, Arthur A. Rogers of Key West, FL, John J. Rogers and his wife Diana of Medford and James F. Rogers and his wife Karen of Chelmsford, six grandchildren, John, Aaron, Amanda, Amber, Rebekah and Zachary all of whom were the love of her life as well as many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Dolores Mason, Rose O'Brien and Charlotte Keila.

ROGERS – OF Billerica, formerly of Arlington, Dec. 22, Rita E. (Holt) Rogers. It being her request there will be no visiting hours. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Theresa Church, Billerica at a later date. Arrangements under the care of the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 66 Concord Rd., Billerica. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com



Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 29, 2019
