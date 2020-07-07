Loving Sister, Aunt, and Educator
God led Rita to her Eternal Home on Friday, July 3rd 2020 at the age of 98. She was the daughter of the late Antoine and Estelle (Masson) Santerre. Rita was born on April 28, 1922. She and her siblings were raised at the Franco American Orphanage after the loss of their mom. She left the orphanage at 16 years old to begin her spiritual life with the Sisters of Charity of Ottawa, Canada. She received her Bachelors and Master degrees from Rivier College in Nashua, NH. Rita taught at the Franco American School for most of her career. She then left the community and went on to work in the private sector at the University in Canada. Upon her retirement, she returned to Lowell. Rita loved life and family, especially our gatherings and weekly lunches at restaurants. She was a very intelligent woman with a great memory, caring, and thoughtful ways. She loved bingo and the lottery, which she was very lucky at. Her niece Brenda Roberts was her caretaker for the last ten years.
She is survived by her brother, Roland Santerre of Lowell and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters, Irene McAvoy (1/2017) and Cecile DesRochers (6/2020).
Aunt Rita, we were so blessed to have you in our lives and you leave us with so many great memories.
SANTERRE
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Rita's Life Celebration at the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell on Wednesday from 11:00 until 12:00 PM followed by her graveside service at 12:30 at St. Joseph Cemetery in Chelmsford. Following prayers at the cemetery, Rita's Life Celebration will continue at the Princeton Station, 147 Princeton St., N. Chelmsford. For condolences and directions, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com
. View the online memorial for Rita E. Santerre