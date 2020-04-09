Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home & Cremation Service
24 Worthen Street
Chelmsford, MA 01824
(978) 256-5251
Rita E. Secor


1921 - 2020
Rita E. Secor Obituary
North Chelmsford

Rita E. (Sullivan) Secor, 98, of North Chelmsford, passed away at Lowell General Hospital on Sunday, April 5, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Raymond E. Secor with whom she shared 38 years of marriage.

She was born on June 25, 1921 on Pike Street in Tewksbury, the daughter of the late Thomas F. and Katherine C. (Maloney) Sullivan.

Rita was a graduate of Tewksbury High School where she was Valedictorian of the Class of 1939. She was then awarded a full scholarship to attend D'Youville College in Buffalo, NY and received a Bachelor of Arts in English in 1944. Rita returned to Tewksbury High and taught English for 13 years. She moved to North Chelmsford in 1957 after her marriage to raise her family and work with Ray in his accounting and tax office. Rita was a parishioner of St. John the Evangelist in North Chelmsford.

She is survived by three children, Kathleen M. Secor and Maryrita Ryan, both of North Chelmsford and Barbara A. Renzi and her husband Julio A. Renzi of Florida. Five grandchildren and (spouses); Michael Ryan, Timothy Ryan and his fiancée, Lynn Sniffen, Susannah Renzi, Matthew (Holly) Renzi and Daniel (Anne) Renzi. Rita is also survived by her sister-in-law, Mary E. Crowe of Illinois. She also leaves behind many cousins, nieces and nephews. Rita is predeceased by her siblings; Daniel B. Sullivan, Thomas F. Sullivan, Anna M. Finnegan, Katherine L. Desmond, Edward J. Sullivan and John V. Sullivan, her son, Raymond E. Secor, Jr. and her son-in-law, Mickey Ryan.

The family would like to extend a note of gratitude to Sunny Acres Nursing Home for the care and affection Rita received. All of the staff were "wonderful" as Rita would tell them often.

Funeral Services and Interment at St. Patrick Cemetery, Lowell will be held privately. Arrangements entrusted to BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. For online guestbook, visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM or find us on Facebook.



Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 9, 2020
