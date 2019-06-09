|
Rita Estelle Melancon
formerly of Westford
Rita Estelle (Lamb) (McMahon) Melancon, formerly of Westford, 86, died peacefully in her sleep on April 10, 2019 at her home in Kissimmee, FL.
She was born in Lowell, Dec. 1, 1932, the daughter of the late Winthrop J. and Susan V. (Matuck) Lamb.
She was a proud cadet and graduate of Lowell High School class of 1950. Attended and graduated from Lowell Commercial College, NE Banking Institute, Middlesex Community College, UMass Lowell. She worked in various banking positions at First Federal Savings/ComFed for 25 years before retiring.
She was an avid reader of everything from fiction to history. She had a life-long love of swimming, a competitive swimmer in grammar school, winning a diving competition at age 12, to water aerobics well into her 80s. She had a passion for art from a very young age when her achievements gained awards. She enjoyed all aspects, drawing in chalk to excelling in beautiful watercolor creations. She had a great appreciation for the arts in general, visiting the art and historical museums wherever possible. She thoroughly enjoyed live musical theatre and the BSO. She loved dining out and trying new places. She was a devout catholic who looked forward to Sunday mass, participating in her churches projects, fund raisers, and holiday events. She attended bible study and rosary groups both within the church and in the community she lived. She also taught youth religious class at St. John for several years. She enjoyed traveling abroad and within the country. She loved summers in Maine, winters in Florida, and being anywhere in NE during the fall. Looked forward to each Red Hat event to chat and laugh with her friends. She also enjoyed her knitting group, The Golden Hookers, who made beautiful afghans for folks living in nursing homes. She was a fierce Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune, and mini golf tournament competitor. She loved to give to others. Be it a gift for family, a friend, the neighborhood foodbank or funding education for her "Unbound" children in India. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and friends.
She was a kind, generous, and loving mother, grandmother, and friend who will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of being part of her life.
Rita is survived by sons, Bryan McMahon and his wife Carol, of Lowell, Shawn McMahon, of N. Chelmsford , daughters Cynthia McMahon King, of Westford, and Alycia McMahon of Kissimmee, Donald and Kathy Melancon of Chelmsford, a sister Patricia (Lamb) Fiorello of Ashland, grandchildren, Joshua McMahon and his partner Marylene Ruiz, Erica Bussey and husband Todd, Olivia, Moriah, and Luke King, Jordan McMahon, Laura, Lindsey, and Kristen Melancon, six great-grandchildren, Faith and Hailey McMahon, Tyler, Timothy, Kyle, and Dylan Bussey, Brother-in-Law Albert Turcotte of Dracut, two Sister-in-Laws Nancy Melancon, of Dunstable, Jeannie McMahon of Chelmsford, cousin and friend Laurette Matuck of Tyngsboro, as well as many nieces, nephews and close friends.
She was partner and wife of the late Roger Melancon of Westford, Donald (Sonny) Melancon of Tyngsboro, and Wendell F. McMahon of Lowell.
She was the mother of late infant daughters Maryanne and Brenda McMahon. Grandmother to the late Ryan P. McMahon and Jacob "Jake" McMahon.
She was also the sister of the late Ruth E (Lamb) Frye of Wakefield, RI, Winthrop (Gill) Lamb of Chelmsford, Winifred (Winnie) (Lamb) Marsh of Burlington, Susan (Lamb) Marias of Lowell, and Robert Lamb of Tyngsboro.
Family and friends are invited to attend Rita's Funeral Mass on Saturday, June 15th at 11AM, at Saint John Church, 115 Middlesex St, N. Chelmsford, MA 01863, followed by a Celebration of Life gathering. Donations in Memory of Rita may be made to the Unbound www.unbound.org or your local foodbank.
Published in Lowell Sun on June 9, 2019