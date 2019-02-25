Rita F. Stone

Loving Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Sister and Aunt



BILLERICA - Rita F. Stone, age 77, beloved wife of the late Richard W. Stone died Saturday at the Lahey Hospital in Burlington surrounded by her family.



She was born in Boston, September 20, 1941, a daughter of the late Edmund and Anna (Winkley) Burke and lived in Billerica all of her life.



Mrs. Stone worked as an Executive Assistant at MITRE Corp. for 40 years having retired in 2013. She was a member of the Billerica Hall of Fame for Basketball and was an avid sports fan. She was a former member of the Billerica Irish American Club, enjoyed volunteering at the Billerica Food Pantry and was a communicant of St. Mary Church in Billerica.



She is survived by her son, Michael Stone of Reading; her daughters, Kathleen Surette and Brenda Keller both of Billerica; her brother, Donald Burke of Woburn and is also survived by six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was the mother of the late Timothy Stone and sister of the late Edmund and Robert Burke.



STONE - Of Billerica, Feb. 23, Rita F. (Burke) Stone, Funeral Wednesday from the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 66 Concord Rd., Billerica at 8 am. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary Church at 9 am. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Visiting hours will be held Tuesday from 4-7 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to the Billerica Community Pantry, 70 Concord Rd., Billerica, MA 01821. Burial in Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica. Funeral Director Dean M. Laurendeau.