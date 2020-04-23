|
formerly of Methuen, MA; 99
Rita H. (LaPointe) Gagnon, 99, formerly of Methuen, MA, passed away peacefully on April 20, 2020 at Mary Immaculate Nursing and Restorative Center, Lawrence, MA. She was the daughter of the late Alfred and Helen (Pelletier) LaPointe. Rita was born in Van Buren, Maine. Her family moved to Salem, MA when she was a young child. She graduated from Searles High School in Methuen and went to work as a mender in the Pacific Mills in Lawrence. She married Rosaire A. Gagnon and raised her family of six children. Rita was a long-time parishioner at St. Theresa's Church in Methuen and member of the Third Order of Mary. Rita re-entered the workforce at the IRS in Andover. After retirement she loved to travel and spend time with family and friends. Rita was pre-deceased by her son Richard Gagnon of Salem, NH. She is survived by her daughters Claire Forsythe and husband Robert of Riverside, CA, Carole St. Louis and husband Henry of Salem, NH, sons Gerard and his wife Claire of Fremont, NH, Norman and his wife Ruth of Sandown, NH, Stephen and his wife Tina of Salem, NH. She is also survived by her brother Philip LaPointe of Lawrence, MA, six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Mrs. Gagnon will be Friday at 10:00 am at Immaculate Conception Mausoleum in Lawrence. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Edgar J. Racicot Inc. Funeral Home, 1400 Broadway Rd., Dracut. Online condolences may be shared at www.racicotfuneralhome.com.
