Rita I. (Daunais) Benoit, age 73, died Saturday, February 29, 2020. She was the wife of the late Paul J. Benoit and the long-time companion of the late George L. Ignacio.
Born in Lowell on August 28, 1946, Rita was a daughter of the late Blanche (Lussier) Daunais and the late Albert Daunais. She attended Lowell schools and graduated with the class of 1965.
She started her career in the electronics industry in 1966 and spent 45 years in the field. She retired in 2011 from BAE Systems, located in Nashua, NH.
Rita was happiest when she was doing photography (Rita's Times to Remember). She was a big Elvis Presley fan. She enjoyed spending time at Newfound Lake. Her other interests included music, hot air balloons, scrapbooking, bowling, and guitars. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
She is survived by her only son, Paul A. Benoit, as well as her five stepchildren, Warren Ignacio of Dracut, Maureen Souza of Lowell, George Ignacio of Dracut, Gail Jacques of Groton, NH, and Susan Ignacio of Kittery, ME. She is also survived by several close cousins and friends, including longtime friend Claire Ignacio. She is also survived by several step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave, Dracut, MA. Her funeral services will also take place at 7 p.m. on Friday in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. To leave an online condolence, story, or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home".
