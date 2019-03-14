Lowell Sun Obituaries
Service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis Church
115 Wheeler Road
Dracut, MA
Burial
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Mary Cemetery
90 River Road
Tewksbury, MA
Rita J. (Lambert) Gouveia Obituary
Rita J. (Lambert) Gouveia
Loving mother, grandmother, great- grandmother, great-great-grandmother

SALEM, NH - Rita J. (Lambert) Gouveia, 93, formerly of Dracut, but most recently of Salem, NH, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019, at the Fairview Health Care Center in Hudson, NH, with her loving family by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph Gouveia.

Born in Lowell, on June 17, 1925, she was a daughter of the late L. Edgar and Gabrielle (Ladebauche) Lambert.

Prior to her retirement, Rita was employed by the General Electric Company in Burlington, MA.

She enjoyed volunteer work and was a member of the Salem, NH Senior Center and the Salem, NH Historical Society.

Rita is survived by three daughters, Linda Saturley of Nashua, NH, Pamela Lees and her husband Peter of Warren, NH and Sheila Perry and her husband Ron of Lake Worth,FL; two sons, Robert Gouveia and his wife Deborah of Prescott, AZ and Michael Gouveia and his wife JoAnn of Belmont, NH; a sister, Marguerite "Peggy" Gouveia of FL; 13 grandchildren, 18 great- grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, many nieces and nephews.

Rita was the mother of the late Sandra Gouveia and sister of the late Raymond, Bernard and Harry Lambert, Gilberte Perreault, Madeleine Lafontaine, Pauline Zolkas and Claire Ouellette. She was also predeceased by dear friends, Louie and Tony.

GOUVEIA - It being her request, there will be no calling hours. Relatives and friends are invited to Rita's Memorial Funeral Mass on Saturday, March 16, at 10 AM in St. Francis Church, 115 Wheeler Road, Dracut. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to: , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. For directions or condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 14, 2019
