of Tewksbury, formerly of Dracut; 94
LOWELL
Rita M. (Gregoire) Labbe, age 94, a resident of Tewksbury and formerly of Dracut, passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at D'Youville Senior Care. She was the wife of the late Alberick R. Labbe, to whom she was married for 70 years prior to his death in 2017, and lived by their slogan "Always kiss me goodnight".
She was born in Lowell on April 10, 1925, and was a daughter of the late Hormidas and Exilia (Carrier) Gregoire.
She received her education in the Lowell schools graduating from Saint Jeanne D'Arc.
Prior to her retirement, Rita was employed as an inspector for many years by the former Western Electric in Andover.
She was a communicant of the former St. Mary of the Assumption Church and most recently Ste. Marguerite D'Youville Church Dracut.
Rita enjoyed her many years wintering in Florida with Alberick, and 40 years of camping at Wyman's Beach in Westford, engaging in many social activities creating lifelong friends. She had a passion for the creative arts and made many keepsakes for family and friends as her daily projects.
Surviving Rita are their two sons and daughters in law, Robert and Claire Labbe of Endwell, NY, Donald and Paula Labbe of Woburn; six grandchildren, Renee Baxter (Kevin), Sean Labbe (Lynne), Laurie Lilly (Jason), Alan Labbe (Pamela), Jonathan Labbe (Allison) and Paul Labbe (Stephanie Judge); eleven great- grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was also the sister of the late Yvette Mainville, Laurette Perrin, half brothers Victor and Romeo Gregoire and half sisters Eva LaFlamme and Irene Frechette.
LABBE
It being her wish, there will be no visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Rita's Funeral Mass to be celebrated on Monday June 10th at 12:30 pm at Ste. Marguerite D'Youville Church, 1340 Lakeview Ave Dracut. Interment in St. Joseph Cemetery in Chelmsford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the D'Youville Senior Care, 981 Varnum Ave., Lowell, 01854. For directions and condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on June 7, 2019