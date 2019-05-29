Lowell Sun Obituaries
McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home
327 Hildreth Street
Lowell, MA 01850
(978) 458-6183
Service
Friday, May 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home
327 Hildreth Street
Lowell, MA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Magdalen Church
93 Lakeview Avenue
Tyngsboro, MA
View Map
Rita M. Lalonde of Dracut

Rita M. Lalonde, age 89, a Dracut resident, Died Monday, May 27, 2019. Relatives and friends are invited to Rita's Life Celebration at the McKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, from 4 until 7 PM on Friday, Her Funeral Mass Will be celebrated on Saturday at 10:00 AM In Ste. Marguerite D'Youville Church, 1340 Lakeview Ave., Dracut. Burial will be private. For directions and condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 29, 2019
