|
|
Rita M. Lalonde of Dracut
Rita M. Lalonde, age 89, a Dracut resident, Died Monday, May 27, 2019. Relatives and friends are invited to Rita's Life Celebration at the McKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, from 4 until 7 PM on Friday, Her Funeral Mass Will be celebrated on Saturday at 10:00 AM In Ste. Marguerite D'Youville Church, 1340 Lakeview Ave., Dracut. Burial will be private. For directions and condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 29, 2019