NASHUA, NH-Rita M. Michaud (Gregoire), 83, of Nashua, New Hampshire, formerly of Naples, FL and Lowell, MA died Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Nashua NH.
She was born in Westford, MA June 4, 1937 the daughter of the late Leo and Leona (Milot) Gregoire.
Mrs. Michaud was the Chief of Construction Contracting at Hanscom Air Force Base in Massachusetts before retiring in 1993 after 32 years of service. A longtime resident of Lowell, she moved to Naples, Florida full time in 2009, and moved full time to Nashua, NH in 2016.
While residing in Lowell she was a communicant of St. Louis de France parish. She enjoyed dancing, cooking, shopping with her daughters and playing games with her grandchildren.
She shared 50 years of marriage with her late husband Armand J. Michaud who predeceased her in 2009. He was her soul mate and she missed sharing life with him after his passing.
She is survived by three daughters, Elaine Farrington and her husband Edward of Milford, NH; Priscilla Gately and her life partner David Comtois of Bedford, NH; Lynn Mallett and her life partner Thomas Flaherty of Norwood, MA; her brother Albert Gregoire and wife Maree of Naples, FL, five grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Her brothers Raymond Gregoire and Roland Gregoire predecease her.
There will be no visiting hours. Due to COVID-19 services are private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
in her memory.