Rita Marie (Plouffe) West, 85 of Crystal Falls, MI went to be with the Lord on October 3, 2020 in Crystal Falls, MI. Rita was born on November 15, 1934 in Lowell, MA of Albert & Marie (Bellemare) Lessard. In 1939 she was adopted & raised by extended family, Romeo & Lillian (Brunet) Plouffe. She grew up in Lowell, MA graduating from Lowell High School in 1953. She attended Bradshaw College and worked as a secretary for Raytheon Manufacturing Company in Waltham, MA. In 1955 she met the love of her life, Hubert "Bud" West. Rita & Buddy were married January 15, 1956 in Lowell. Shortly after they moved to Crystal Falls, MI to start their family and life legacy together. Bud preceded her in death on July 6, 2020.
Rita served her faith and local community for many years. Rita worked for almost 30 years as a licensed agent for Lud Stoor Insurance, retiring from her career in 1996. She was a petite, classy, generous of spirit, kind and fun-loving woman who was quick with a smile and known for her laughter. She was a good friend, a loving wife and mother, sister, sister-in-law, the best grandma, and great grandma to those of us who will miss her with our whole hearts.
Rita was also preceded in death by her parents and two sisters-in-law, Dorothy West & Arlene Lessard. She is survived by her three children: Kenneth (Vicki) West and Kim (Patrick) Olson, all of Crystal Falls, and Karrie Fabri of Norman OK. Rita was the proud Grandma of one grandson, six granddaughters and seven Great grandchildren. Rita was also survived by three brothers: Raymond Lessard of New Hampshire, Joseph "Andy" (Jean) Lessard of California and Maurice "Mo" Lessard of Massachusetts, one sister Geraldine "Gerry" (Connor) Hamel of New York and her brother-in-law Ray West of Arizona, along with several beloved nieces & nephews.
