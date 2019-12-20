|
Rita McCabe Roberts
of Lowell, MA; 92
SACO - Rita McCabe Roberts, 92, a resident of Lowell, MA until moving to reside with her nephew in Maine. Rita passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 after a period of declining health. She was the widow of Theodore C. Roberts who predeceased her in 1997. Rita and Ted loved dancing and were social members at the Mount Pleasant Country Club, they also loved drives to the shore. Rita was a volunteer at the Lowell Election Commission for many years.
Born April 19,1927 in Lowell, MA, she was the daughter of Thomas J. and Julia Hackett McCabe. Rita attended the Lowell school system and graduated form Lowell High School, Class of 1944. Upon graduation, Rita took the civil service exam at the age of 17 and went to work in Washington, DC to work for the Marine Aviation Division as a secretary during WWII. Upon returning to Lowell, Rita worked as the executive assistant to the Manager of General Electric Corporation until her retirement. She loved her gardens, home and family.
More recently, Rita was a communicant of St. Martha's Parish in Kennebunk since moving to Maine.
Rita was predeceased by her brother Thomas McCabe and wife Virginia, a sister Beatrice T. Carroll and her husband Stephen H. Carroll, and a sister Mildred McCabe who passed in infancy.
Rita is survived by numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and several great-grandnieces.
At the request of the deceased, there will be no calling hours. A private burial service and celebration of her life at a later date to be determined. Arrangements are in the care of Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main Street, Saco, ME 04072.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rita's memory to Lowell Catholic Scholarship Phil Reiley Legacy Fund, 530 Steven Street, Lowell, MA 01851.
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 20, 2019