Rita Poirier

lowellRita Poirier, 93, of Lowell, MA., passed away on July 15th.She was the daughter of Frank and Edouardina (Beland) Michelin.She was predeceased by her brothers,Arthur, Emile, Roland (Bill) Michelin.She was employed at Honeywell and Apollo for many years as an inspector.Her hobbies included solving crossword puzzles, sewing and baking.She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Forster of Saco, ME., her daughter Pauline Tucker and husband Joseph of Lowell and son Paul Poirier and his longtime companion, Bonnie Spence of Manchester, NH.She had 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.Services were privately held..